Annual Greektown Heritage Festival returning to Detroit after one-year hiatus

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroiters who have been waiting to walk the new Monroe Streetscape in Greektown will finally have their chance this weekend while enjoying a classic Detroit event.

That being the Greektown Heritage Festival, which returns after a one-year hiatus due to the street construction going on last year.

Greektown Neighborhood Partnership

A celebration of Greek culture featuring authentic Greek food, live entertainment and family-based activities, it offers a lot for anyone looking for a new cultural experience.

"Greektown Heritage Festival is one of Detroit's favorite summer traditions and an opportunity for people from across the region to experience the culture and hospitality that make Greektown unique," said Ayesha Maxwell, executive director of Greektown Neighborhood Partnership, in a statement.

The free event opens Friday from 6-10 p.m., with the festival's famous street-side lamb roasts returning tomorrow while the event is open for the whole day, noon to 9 p.m, before finishing up on Sunday.

Greektown Neighborhood Partnership

Along with the lamb roasts, attendees over the weekend will be able to enjoy traditional Greek music and dance performances, specialty Greek vendors, games and outdoor dining in Greektown.

Festival-goers will also see the first completed block open to pedestrians of the Monroe Streetscape that's between Beaubien and St. Antoine streets, which features new safety improvements and wider walking areas.

For anyone looking for more information on the festival, that can be found here.