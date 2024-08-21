Watch Now
Annual Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut on Oct. 5-6

Dequindre cut Harvest Festival and Food Truck Rally
The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's annual Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally celebration is returning to the Dequindre Cut this fall.

According to the conservancy, it will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature food trucks, live music, trick-or-treating and more.

The event is presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and will also feature a pick-and-take free pumpkin patch, inflatable bounce houses and hands-on activities for kids.

Admission to the event is $5 per person for advance ticket sales and $8 at the gates the weekend of the event. Children under 3 years of age, seniors (65+), active-duty military and veterans are admitted free.

This is the fourth year of the event, and organizers expect there to be 50 food trucks – one of the largest gatherings of food trucks held in Michigan this year.

Those food trucks will stretch from Wilkins Street Plaza near Eastern Market all the way to Jefferson on the cut, and feature Mediterranean, Italian, Mexican, vegetarian, soul, desserts and more.

Children are also encouraged to wear their Halloween costume for trick-or-treating, and there will be 12 treat stations and two aleys down the grenway.

There will also be four stages with live music, with a full list of musical acts coming out later this year.

For more info on Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally, and to get tickets, visit http://detroitharvestfest.com

