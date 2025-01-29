Annual Macomb County tree & plant sale begins soon; here's what they have

The annual Macomb County tree and plant sale is returning soon, giving the public a chance to purchase trees, plants, shrubs and more at a discounted price.

The sale is run through Green Macomb and the Blue Water Conservation District. The sale will open Feb. 3 and run through April 4.

Items available for purchase include Douglas fir, Norway spruce, paper birch, redbud, red osier and much more. You can view a full list of plants available at the PDF below. Prices range from $7 to $55. For more information, visit the Green Macomb website.



2025 Tree Shrub Berry Description Booklet Final by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



“Since the sale began eight years ago, we’ve sold thousands of affordable trees and plants to anyone interested in sprucing up their yard or starting a garden,” said Gerard Santoro, the program director for Macomb County Parks and Natural Resources. “Not only does this enhance our neighborhoods, it increases our overall green canopy, which is a goal of our Green Macomb program. The benefits of this are wide-ranging, including the reduction of air pollution, decreases in energy costs and improved management when it comes to water runoff.”

All items can be picked up in person or shipped to your home. There will be two pick-up locations in Macomb County. They are: