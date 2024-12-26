Annual Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara lighting is Thursday evening

People will gather in Downtown Detroit on Thursday night for the start of Kwanzaa and the lighting of the Motor City Kinara.

It's the world's largest Kwanzaa Kinara and the one-hour program will begin at 4 p.m. with the Kinara lighting at 5 p.m. It will be at the southeast corner of Campus Martius Park.

The celebration of African American heritage and culture was established in 1966 by activist Maulana Karenga. Annually, Kwanzaa kicks off Dec. 26 and lasts through Jan. 1.

This is the third year the Motor City Kinara will be lit.

Kwanzaa is built on seven principles, They include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

Each of the seven principles are practiced over the course of the seven-day holiday. Organizers said each night, a candle will be lit representing each principle.