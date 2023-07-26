Annual OK2SAY report shows tips increased 19% in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — OK2SAY released its 2022 report Tuesday showing they received more than 7,400 tips last year, up 19% from 2021.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lauded the student safety program, calling it a valuable tool to safeguard children.

“As a mom and as governor, my top priority is keeping our kids safe,” Whitmer said. “OK2SAY is an effective, nationally recognized program that ensures every child in Michigan has somewhere to go and someone to call. Our kids go through a lot, and our responsibility is to love them, have their backs, and ensure they have the support they need to stay safe. I am so grateful to the Michigan State Police for running this program and supporting young Michiganders. We will continue working together to build on the recent investments we made in school-based mental health and campus safety so every kid can ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the state budget for fiscal year 2024 sets aside $378,000 toward the employment of three new OK2SAY technicians to handle the increasing number of reports.

The 2022 report from OK2SAY says the five most reported cases were:



Bullying: 1,344

Suicide: 1,017

Drugs: 786

Other, including depression, stress, harassment, etc.: 645

Threats to specific individuals: 633

To report potential threats to students, school employees or buildings, submit a tip to OK2SAY through one of the following options:

Call 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text OK2SAY (652729)

Email OK2SAY@mi.gov

Online at OK2SAY.com

Using the OK2SAY mobile app

Read OK2SAY’s 2022 report below:

2022 OK2SAY Annual Report by WXMI on Scribd

