Another cold Halloween on the way

Mike Taylor
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 11:57:33-04

A nice stretch of weather is here for much of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s until the weekend. Next week however, will look a lot different. By then, we'll see a significant drop in temps with highs only reaching the low 40s for much of next week as a "Fall front" closes in and sets up a colder pattern into November.

This change will impact your Halloween forecast, which will include a chance of rain and snow showers during the day and evening. This would make another Halloween with precipitation, which seems to be the theme looking over the last five years.

Did you say Snow?!

That's right! Looking long range into next week, models are "hinting" at the colder air igniting the lake effect snow machine leading to snow showers. No accumulations are expected but it'll definitely be cold enough to snow.

