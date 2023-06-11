Watch Now
News

Actions

Another horse dies at Belmont Park, 2nd fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Seth Wenig/AP
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes Horse Racing
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 16:43:13-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Another horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, a day after the Belmont Stakes.

Mashnee Girl suffered an injury in the first race on Sunday and fell near the quarter pole, forcing three other horses to alter course.

According to the Equibase chart notes, the 5-year-old mare was euthanized.

She was trained by Mark Hennig, whose Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury in a grass race on Saturday, one race after the Belmont Stakes was run.

That horse had to be euthanized. Four horses have died at Belmont Park this year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV