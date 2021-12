(WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday that she has charged another juvenile in a school threat case over the weekend.

According to Worthy’s office, the case involved threats of violence against Trillium Academy in Taylor on Dec. 17.

The teen was charged with Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students and given a $500 cash bond.

Worthy has reportedly charged 42 cases since the Oxford school shooting.