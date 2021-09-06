Another risk of severe weather for Metro Detroit

Severe weather will be possible once again in Metro Detroit on a day when most of us get back to work and school. The timing should allow us to get started with our day trouble free, which is good news. The Bus Stop Forecast in the morning will be cool but clear and the one in the afternoon will be hot and breezy. The trouble gets started after most of us get home from 6pm - 10pm.

Above is the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center, which shows a Level 2 - Slight Risk of severe weather for portions of the area. This means scattered severe storms are expected Tuesday night. I always like to say, "before the watches and warnings come, the outlooks give you the heads up to prepare." So keep in mind that the storms Tuesday evening could cause power outages and other issues as they sweep through the area. This is the only severe weather setback we'll have for a while.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

