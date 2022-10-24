Another significant drop for gas prices in metro Detroit this week

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit saw another significant drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization reports that prices in metro Detroit and in Michigan are down 16 cents from a week ago.

In metro Detroit, drivers are now paying an average of $3.92 per gallon, which is 60 cents more than this time last year.

In Michigan, they're paying an average of $4.05 per gallon, which is 17 cents higher than last month and 76 cents more than this time last year.

AAA said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and so did gas stocks, but demand is nearly 1 million bbl lower than last October.

"Michigan motorists continue to see pump prices decline with some metro areas across the state seeing averages below $4 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump prices continue to come down."