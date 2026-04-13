DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another so-called "teen takeover" happened in downtown Detroit over the weekend.

Viewer video shows a group of kids running after someone on Saturday night, seemingly going for his backpack.

Watch the video in the player below:

Another so-called 'teen takeover' happened in downtown Detroit

Detroit police have not shared any information about this incident as of Monday morning.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and her administration are now working directly with teens in the city to find ways and places for them to safely and responsibly spend their time.

Related Story: Detroit mayor to work with 'Teen Takeover' organizers to create safe gathering spaces

Detroit mayor to work with 'Teen Takeover' organizers to create safe gathering spaces

This includes midnight basketball leagues at rec centers and weekly programming during the summer months.