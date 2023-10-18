Atheneum Suite Hotel in Greektown inducted into Historic Hotels of America

(WXYZ) — The Atheneum Suite Hotel in Greektown has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America.

According to a news release, the Detroit hotel is one of more than 300 in the country recognized for “preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.” To be included, hotels need to be at least 50 years old, been listed as a National Historic Landmark or listed/eligible for a listing in the National Register of Historic Places, and have historical significance.

The original Ferry’s Seed Warehouse was reportedly built in 1881 before a fire destroyed it in 1886. It was reconstructed in 1887 and then expanded with one of the buildings later converted into a hotel space in the early 1990s.

“We are thrilled to announce the Atheneum’s inclusion in the prestigious group of historic hotels,” said Starsky El Assadi, General Manager of the Atheneum Suite Hotel, a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, in a news release. “This not only honors our rich heritage but also signifies our commitment to preserving the timeless elegance and charm that have defined our establishment. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the perfect blend of history and modern luxury that sets us apart in the world of hospitality.”

