Antisemitic incidents in Michigan up nearly 120% in 2021, ADL report finds

(WXYZ) — Antisemitic incidents in Michigan more than doubled in 2021, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League, and the state ranked fifth for the most incidents in the country.

The Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2021 was released this week by the ADL and found that antisemitic incidents increased by 34% from 2020. There were 2,717 antisemitic incidents reported in the U.S.

In Michigan, the ADL counted 112 antisemitic incidents, tying it with Texas for the fifth-most. That's up nearly 120% from 51 incidents reported in 2020.



According to the report, a majority of the incidents were harassment, with 104 reported. There were also eight reports of antisemitic vandalism.

“When it comes to antisemitic activity in America, you cannot point to any single ideology or belief system, and in many cases, we simply don’t know the motivation,” ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement.

New York reported the most incidents with 416, followed by New Jersey with 370, California with 367 and Florida with 190.

Below is the full report from the ADL.



ADL Audit of Antisemitic incidents by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd