“Anyone can stop a school shooting," testifies expert witness in case against James & Jennifer Crumbley

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The parents of the accused Oxford High School Shooter appeared in court Friday.

It was a hearing to decide whether or not an expert was relevant to the case. The defense argued that one expert on how to prevent mass shootings would provide irrelevant data. Prosecutors say the information is necessary to ensure the jury doesn’t believe in a common myth that school shootings are impossible to prevent.

“There is a common misconception by the general public that mass shooters are evil monsters who snap one day. But there is data that there is a pathway to violence,” said Jillian Peterson, PhD, Co-Founder of The Violence Project.

Peterson has done extensive research on mass shootings. Prosecutors say her research shows James and Jennifer Crumbley could have prevented their son from shooting and killing four classmates in November last year. Prosecutors want her to testify at trial.

Defense attorneys argue her testimony is irrelevant because James and Jennifer Crumbley are not experts with the ability to predict their son’s actions. Defense attorneys say juries can judge more fairly without an expert.

Researchers say there are steps on the “pathway to violence” that can be recognized, leading to intervention. It begins with a grievance, followed by thoughts about violence, planning and preparation.

Researchers say warning signs are any concerning behavior such as aggressive or isolating behavior. “Leakage” or the sharing of plans for violence with others happens in the majority of cases. Acquiring weapons can be a warning sign that preparation is underway.

Prosecutors tried to show with their questioning that the outlined steps might be formed from academics, but to a parent should also be obvious.

“Anyone can stop a school shooting. If we know there is leakage, access to a weapon and a person is in crisis, that is time to intervene,” said Dr. Peterson.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews said she would issue a written ruling on whether the witness will be able to testify at trial in seven to ten days.

