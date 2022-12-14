Watch Now
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Iman Vellani, in marvelous form

Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 11:31:39-05

DETROIT (AP) — Iman Vellani has had a superlative year, cementing herself as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel."

She's also completed filming alongside Brie Larson of the upcoming film "The Marvels," which will keep her Muslim-American superhero character at the forefront of Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

The 20-year-old has handled her newfound fame with maturity, enthusiasm and gratefulness about inspiring other young Muslim women.

That's all led to Vellani's selection as one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022, alongside stars including Sadie Sink, Simone Ashley, and Daryl McCormack and fellow Marvel standout Tenoch Huerta.

