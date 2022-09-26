Watch Now
News

Actions

AP source: Funding bill includes more than $12B on Ukraine

Congress Budget
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Aug. 12, 2022. Negotiators have agreed to include more than $12 billion in Ukraine-related aid in a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December. The package will also provide disaster assistance, including for Jackson, Mississippi, where improvements are needed to the city’s water treatment system. Also in the package is money to help households afford winter heating and to assist Afghans in resettling in the U.S. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Congress Budget
Posted at 2:01 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 14:01:55-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators have agreed to include more than $12 billion in Ukraine-related aid in a stopgap spending bill that would fund the federal government into mid-December.

The package will also provide disaster assistance, including for Jackson, Mississippi, where improvements are needed to the city's water treatment system.

Also in the package is money to help households afford winter heating and to assist Afghans in resettling in the U.S.

There's also a reauthorization of user fees that the Food and Drug Administration relies on to fund some of the most critical programs the agency undertakes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!