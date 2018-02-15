App aims to help students prevent school tragedies

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney in Detroit, says seeing the tragic violence in Florida motivated him to again speak out about an app that can help students report such concerns.

It is the OK2Say app. It is an app Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office has traveled the state to get out the word about, offering free educational programs on it in schools.

“It is something we should do in every school,” said Schneider.

Schneider says he advocated for funding to support the app in his previous rolE with the state attorney general’s office.

We know some people say they reported concerns about the alleged Florida shooter to authorities and it didn't stop it, but Schneider says people should continue to report tips.

Tips to the anonymous app can prevent such tragedies, especially if multiple tips paint a pattern for investigators.

“If you think somebody is going to bring a gun to school don’t be shy. You can go to OK2Say, and you can lodge that tip so the authorities can help that person,” said Schneider.

Here is how it works:

You download the app - then use it to anonymously submit tips about anything that threatens your safety or the safety of others. Since it was launched in Michigan in 2014, it has received more than 11,000 tips - saving lives.

“I have seen it work,” said Schneider. “A tip came in about a student on a bridge contemplating suicide. The tip went out. Technicians were dispatched. That person was saved.”

Tips can also be submitted though the following ways:

Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov

Online: OK2SAY.com

