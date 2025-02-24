Apple Manufacturing Academy coming to Detroit, offering free courses

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An Apple Manufacturing Academy will soon be coming to Detroit, the tech giant announced Monday morning.

Apple says this academy is intended to "help companies transition to advanced manufacturing," with Apple engineers and experts from top universities — including Michigan State — will consult with small and medium-sized businesses on implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart manufacturing techniques.

The academy will also offer free in-person and online courses, with a skills development curriculum that teaches workers project management and manufacturing process optimization.

This new academy is part of a $500 billion commitment to build on American innovation and high-skilled manufacturing.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a press release. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”