Apple picks 4 metro Detroit companies as part of first-ever Impact Accelerator program

(WXYZ) — Apple has chosen four businesses owned by people of color in metro Detroit for the company's Impact Accelerator program.

The program was announced last year as part of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. Apple will invest in minority-owned businesses.

In all, there were 15 businesses selected throughout the country, all of which Apple said drive positive outcomes in the company's supply chain.

The companies in metro Detroit are:

Diversified Chemical Technologies, Inc.

Founder and CEO: George Hill

Chemical Safety Firm in Detroit, Michigan

"Diversified Chemical Technologies, Inc. is a technology, specialty chemicals, and services company with manufactured product lines in adhesives, process chemicals, CIP/COP cleaners, facility cleaners, metal working fluids and lubricants, and MRO service solutions. The company operates on the Diversified 1 Systems model to promote excellence, stewardship, and sustainability in their leadership and throughout the company, believing it creates value for their stakeholders, reduces their carbon footprint, and keeps them socially responsible. The company started by Hill in 1971 began as a manufacturer of janitorial chemicals and has evolved to supplying the largest consumer products healthcare, automotive, and general manufacturing companies with a broad spectrum of custom-developed product solutions."

Dunamis Clean Energy Partners

Founder and CEO: Natalie King

Environmental Solutions Company in Southfield, MI

"Dunamis Clean Energy Partners is a technology, manufacturing, and engineering firm focused on energy efficiency and environmental service solutions. Dunamis’s founder and CEO, Natalie King, led the company to become a multimillion-dollar corporation with over 150 employees throughout Southeastern Michigan."

VMX International

Founder, President, and CEO: Vickie Lewis

Environmental Services Company in Detroit, MI

"As an environmental services company, VMX International provides solid waste collection, recycling, regulatory, and project management services to government, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across the US and Canada. Since it was founded in 2001, VMX International has grown and diversified to a staff of over 50 full-time employees stationed across the nation."

RFG-MPW Environmental & Facility Services

Chairman and CEO: Roderick Rickman

Industrial Clean and Environmental Service Firm in Detroit, MI

"RFG-MPW is the leading provider of integrated, technology-based industrial cleaning, facility management, water purification, container management, and environmental services in North America. The company assists in enhancing operational efficiencies, improving reliability, and minimizing costs to ensure their clients have a safer and cleaner work environment to deliver high-quality products."

The companies will participate in customized training and have access to Apple experts, according to the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class, and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “On our journey to our 2030 carbon neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we’re determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people. The businesses we’re partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow’s diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change.”

