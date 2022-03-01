Watch
News

Actions

Applications for Growing MI Business grant program now open

Small Business Struggles Winchester
Steve Helber/AP
Diners are served in an outdoor patio at a restaurant in the Old Town area Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Winchester, Va. The viral pandemic has hammered small businesses across the United States, an alarming trend for an economy that’s trying to rebound from the deepest, fastest recession in U.S. history. Small companies are struggling in Winchester, a city of 28,000 that works hard to promote and preserve local enterprises. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Small Business Struggles Winchester
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 11:32:52-05

(WXYZ) — Small business owners can now apply to the Growing MI Business grant program.

The grant program, which was signed into law at the end of last year, will help support small businesses throughout the state of Michigan.

$409 million will be used towards the small businesses and eligible businesses may receive a grant of up to $5 million due to financial hardship.

"My number one goal is to put Michigan first, and that means making sure Michigan businesses have the resources they need to build on our economic momentum,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “I will continue supporting Michigan’s resilient, innovative businesses as they work to expand operations and create more jobs.”

Each business must submit a completed online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and the grant will be distributed by July 1, 2022.

Businesses that began operating between October 1, 2019, and May 31, 202 are eligible to apply.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!