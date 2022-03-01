Applications for Growing MI Business grant program now open

(WXYZ) — Small business owners can now apply to the Growing MI Business grant program.

The grant program, which was signed into law at the end of last year, will help support small businesses throughout the state of Michigan.

$409 million will be used towards the small businesses and eligible businesses may receive a grant of up to $5 million due to financial hardship.

"My number one goal is to put Michigan first, and that means making sure Michigan businesses have the resources they need to build on our economic momentum,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “I will continue supporting Michigan’s resilient, innovative businesses as they work to expand operations and create more jobs.”

Each business must submit a completed online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and the grant will be distributed by July 1, 2022.

Businesses that began operating between October 1, 2019, and May 31, 202 are eligible to apply.