Applications high for Detroit recreational pot shop licenses

DETROIT (AP) — More Detroit residents have submitted applications for licenses to operate recreational marijuana shops in the city than expected, according to the city.

Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Deputy Director Erica Hill told The Detroit News that nearly 600 residents have submitted applications ahead of Friday’s deadline for “legacy Detroiters.”

Detroit is giving preference to some residents based on the amount of time they’ve lived in the city before allowing others to apply.

The city expects to start accepting applications from other residents starting April 1. General applicants with existing marijuana licenses will be reviewed starting June 16 and applicants without an existing medical marijuana license will be reviewed beginning Aug. 1.

About 217 applications have been approved, so far, Hill said.

The city only will allow 75 recreational marijuana licenses. At least 51% will be granted to “legacy Detroiters,” according to Mayor Mike Duggan.

“We are in an exclusive window period here and the way this is going to work is every time a Detroiter is approved, somebody in the outside gets approved,” Duggan said Tuesday during the annual State of the City address. “But we are never at any point going to be below 50% of Detroiters having these licenses.”

Michigan voters approved a law in 2018 that legalizes recreational marijuana.

