Applications open for 2026 Scripps Howard Fund, WXYZ Scholarship through MAB

(WXYZ) — The Scripps Howard Fund and WXYZ-TV Channel 7 are offering students at Michigan colleges, universities and trade schools to earn a scholarship with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Interested students may fill out the application at the MAB website here.

Application includes:

  • Resume
  • Two letters of recommendation
  • Student ID number
  • Up to a 500-word essay outlining career goals

This one-time, $1,000 scholarship is for students who are pursuing a career in broadcast media.

Online applications are due by Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. The winner will be notified at the end of February.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

