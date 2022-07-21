DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, people can attend the Arab & Chaldean Festival and Beacon Park's five-year anniversary celebration.

If you're looking for a musical performance, Anita Baker and Roger Waters will be at Little Caesars Arena, respectively.

Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit this weekend:

Friday



Ann Arbor Art Fair

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Ann Arbor More information: theannarborartfair.com

Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration

Noon to 6 p.m. Beacon Park More information: facebook.com

Anita Baker

8 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: ticketmaster.com

Friday Night Films: "Jungle Cruise"

Gates open at 8 p.m.; movie starts at dusk New Center Park More information: newcenterpark.com



Saturday



Ann Arbor Art Fair

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Ann Arbor More information: theannarborartfair.com

Arab & Chaldean Festival

Noon to midnight Hart Plaza More information: arabandchaldeanfestival.com

Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration

Normal park hours Beacon Park More information: facebook.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

6:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

Roger Waters

8 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Sunday



Arab & Chaldean Festival

Noon to midnight Hart Plaza More information: arabandchaldeanfestival.com

Beacon Park 5th Anniversary Celebration

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Beacon Park More information: facebook.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins

1:40 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.