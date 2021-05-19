Archdiocese of Detroit relaxes church mask protocol for fully vaccinated parishioners

(WXYZ) — The Archdiocese of Detroit announced Wednesday that it is easing its mask protocol inside churches for fully vaccinated parishioners.

According to the update, those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face covering and social distance while those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to do so.

"Because a parish community – and our society – requires mutual trust and a commitment to the common good, each individual is asked to make the best decisions for himself as well as for others. Parishes do not have the responsibility to verify who is and who is not vaccinated," the statement reads.

The Sign of Peace will also resume, allowing parishioners to make their own decision on how widely to offer that sign of peace to others.

The following protocols remain in place:

Parishes should continue to provide signage about current COVID protocols. Parishes should keep doors open to ventilate churches as they are able. Parishes are encouraged to continue the COVID arrangement of vessels for bread/wine on the altar. Clergy and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion should continue to wear masks while distributing Holy Communion. Parishes are encouraged to maintain sanitization stations at the locations of the distribution of Holy Communion. Parishes are to continue to refrain from the distribution of the Chalice to the faithful (except for a Bride and Groom on their wedding day).

Read the full statement here.