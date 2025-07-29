Archaeological survey being conducted on Downtown Detroit road ahead of I-375 project

(WXYZ) — An archaeological survey is being conducted beneath a Downtown Detroit road as part of the I-375 project, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

According to MDOT, Schweizer Place between Woodbridge and Atwater streets closed on Monday for the work.

I-375 project to reconnect Detroit communities begins this fall, set to be finished in 2029

MDOT said the survey will involve removing existing patches of pavement and excavating up to 20 feet to determine if there are any archaeological features exposed.

According to the department, the survey is required to confirm the I-375 project sewer installation will not impact archaeological features. Preservation and documentation of any discovered resources are required by federal and state preservation laws.

It's expected the survey will be completed in late August. While the project is ongoing, Franklin Street will close to through-traffic between St. Antione and Rivard roads. Local access to parking will be maintained on Franklin Street.

Later this year, in early November, the Detroit Riverwalk will close at Schweizer Place with pedestrian traffic routed to Atwater St. between Rivard and Beaubien. It's expected that closure will last through early April 2026.

