Architectural model unveiled for Detroit Music Hall $122M expansion project

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In October, the iconic Detroit Music Hall announced the multi-million dollar expansion project designed by Detroit-native and world-renowned architect Tod Williams.

Williams' work includes the recent renovation of the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City and the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Williams is expected to personally unveil the official architectural model on Monday of the new Music Hall Center development located at Madison and Randolph in Downtown Detroit.

"The experience of growing up in and around Detroit has followed and influenced me throughout my life and career”, says Mr. Williams. “It is a tremendous gift for our studio and team to work with Vince Paul, the Music Hall staff, Board, and our excellent contractor Barton Malow, among many others, on this once-in-a-lifetime project at the heart of downtown's cultural corridor."

The $122 million project, designed by architects Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects (TWBTA), will serve as a centrally located, accessible hub for “music programming, production, education and connectivity,” Music Hall officials revealed.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

“The expansion will welcome the world to Detroit. Through this new development, we honor our musical legends and create opportunity for the music legends of tomorrow. This portal to the people not only engages our community, but will encourage tourists from all over the world to visit and celebrate their musical heroes,” Vince Paul, President and Artistic Director of Detroit Music Hall said.

The buildings new exterior will feature a perforated metal rainscreen/sunscreen with shimmering metallic accents to visually express “the liveliness, movement, and play of performance.”

The projects new 24,000 sq. ft. expansion will increase the Music Hall Centers’ seating capacity by 1,900 seats and will provide an 1,800 sq. ft., 200-seat multi-use recital hall.

A new outdoor activation will be designed in the Music Halls 4000 sq. ft. alley to include outdoor seating, performance spaces, art installations and more.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the projects progress, visit musichallcenter.org.

