Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre inaugural season tickets go on sale Black Friday

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Inaugural season tickets to performances at The Aretha Franklin Ampitheatre officially go on sale Black Friday.

In September, the Detroit City Council approved the renaming of Chene Park in honor of the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Mayor Mike Duggan announced the plan to change the park's name during Franklin's funeral on Aug. 31.

Tickets for the venue's 2019 Jazzy Nights Series and Premium Seat Licenses will go on sale at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre box office on Friday, Nov. 23 starting at 10 a.m.

The series includes twelve jazz concerts to take place Wednesdays starting in early June 2019. Headliners include Brian Culbertson, Will Downing, Najee, Black Violin, Jonathan Butler, and Kirk Whalum.

Season tickets to the Wednesday Jazzy Nights series, which includes 12 shows, are $268.

Personal Seat Licenses (PSL), go on sale Friday, which allows the public to purchase preferred seats for all 2019 paid concerts at The Aretha.

The first weekend show at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre will be popular reggae-pop band UB40 on Aug. 2, 2019. Those tickets go on sale Black Friday as well.

“2019 will be a very special year as we present our 16th season as The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, formerly known as Chene Park,” said Shahida Mausi, president and CEO of The Right Productions, Inc., which manages and operates the venue. “Aretha Franklin effortlessly mastered many genres of music and she was authentically Detroit. It is fitting that we salute her by showcasing excellence in varied forms of music.”

The box office will open Black Friday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will open again on Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The box office is located at 2600 Atwater in Detroit. For more information visit www.thearetha.com or call 313-393-0292.