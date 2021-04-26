Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre to begin processing refunds from 2020 season in May

DETROIT(WXYZ) — Concerts across metro Detroit were canceled last summer at the start of the pandemic, with many still awaiting refunds for tickets purchased months ago.

On Monday, The Aretha Franklin Ampitheatre announced that it will begin process refunds for the 2020 season on May 15.

The procedures for ticketholder refunds will be posted to the Aretha website here starting May 3. Officials say information will be available for customers whether they purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Box Office.

An announcement for the 2021 concert season is forthcoming.