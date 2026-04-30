Aretha Franklin ranked as second-best vocalist of all time in new musicians survey

(WXYZ) — Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, was ranked as the second-best vocalist of all-time in a recent survey conducted by consequence.net, an entertainment industry website.

The poll includes the opinions of more than 50 musicians.

Freddie Mercury is the only artist ahead of Franklin, with Whitney Houston (No. 3), Marvin Gaye (No. 4) and Robert Plant rounding out the top 5. Looking at artists still making music today, Beyoncé came in at No. 6, Mariah Carey came in at No. 15, Adele was ranked No. 18 and Kendrick Lamar was ranked No. 20.