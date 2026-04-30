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Aretha Franklin ranked as second-best vocalist of all time in new musicians survey

America Protests-Aretha Franklin
Charles Sykes/AP
FILE - Aretha Franklin performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" at Radio City Music Hall in New York on April 19, 2017. A never-before-heard solo version of “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” Aretha Franklin’s riveting and powerful collaboration with Mary J. Blige, was released Friday, which is Juneteenth, the holiday to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
America Protests-Aretha Franklin
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(WXYZ) — Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, was ranked as the second-best vocalist of all-time in a recent survey conducted by consequence.net, an entertainment industry website.

The poll includes the opinions of more than 50 musicians.

Freddie Mercury is the only artist ahead of Franklin, with Whitney Houston (No. 3), Marvin Gaye (No. 4) and Robert Plant rounding out the top 5. Looking at artists still making music today, Beyoncé came in at No. 6, Mariah Carey came in at No. 15, Adele was ranked No. 18 and Kendrick Lamar was ranked No. 20.

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