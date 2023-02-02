Watch Now
News

Actions

Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders makes her first appearance on the "Fox & Friends" television program in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Posted at 1:07 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 13:07:58-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech next week.

Sanders is 40, and the GOP is seeking to show it's creating a new generation of leaders.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the role for Sanders on Thursday.

Sanders is the nation's youngest governor and the first woman elected governor of Arkansas.

She served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. Biden will deliver the address on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!