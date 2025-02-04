Armed carjacking leads to police chase and arrest in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint near Negaunee Street and leading Southfield police on a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

New video from police shows the moment 19-year-old Hubbie Marion II began running on foot before he was hit by a squad car and arrested.

Bodycam video shows Southfield arrest of carjacking suspect:

Police said the 25-minute pursuit started as an armed carjacking Friday around 9 a.m.

Linda Roberts said it happened right across the street from her home.

"I feel so bad for my neighbor. It could've been me and that's what you have to always remember. It could've been me. I'm always running out somewhere," Roberts said.

She said she has lived on Negaunee Street for 20 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

"I still am concerned. I hope he's OK," Roberts said.

Dashcam video shows Southfield chase of carjacking suspect

Police Chief Elvin Barren said this sort of crime is rare in Southfield. This was the first carjacking this year.

"I showed you this video because yes, we hit him, but he was struck with a thought pattern. You all know I hold people accountable in this police department and when they deviate from policy and they make a decision, which is what he did, to slow that vehicle down, strike this individual, causing him to do exactly what the intention was, to drop that assault rifle, it probably saved that suspect's life, ultimately the community and police officers could've been affected as well," Barren said.

Second angle: Dashcam video shows Southfield chase of carjacking suspect

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald emphasized the safety of the community and she added a message to the public.

"We need people to be vigilant. It doesn't matter where you live. If you leave your vehicle or something like a vehicle of great value open, unlocked and don't take necessary care — your door should be locked. All of the tools you have to, cameras to alert you if there is movement. There are things you can do and you must do to keep yourself safe," McDonald said.

Marion is facing a slew of charges including carjacking and running from police.

He is expected to be back in court on Feb. 14.