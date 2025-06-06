Armed man shot by police officer in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — An armed man was shot by a police officer in Livonia on Friday, officials said.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. near Middlebelt and 5 Mile roads.

Police said officers responded to the area after receiving a call that a "man was behaving erratically, while brandishing a gun." The officers found the man, and he pointing the gun at the officer.

The officer shot the 31-year-old man. He suffered multiple gun shot wounds and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The officer was not hurt.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. However, 7 News Detroit crews saw bullet holes in the front window of a cellphone repair shop. Police were seen walking in and out of the business investigating.

7 News Detroit is working to learn more.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.