Armed suspect demands Adderall at Waterford pharmacy, police say

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Waterford police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the man entered the NCA Pharmacy at 7362 Highland Road on January 22 and told the pharmacist to give him all of the Adderall or else he would shoot her.

After getting several bottles of Adderall, the suspect reportedly left the area in a 2010 black Chrysler Sebring.

The incident happened around 10:18 a.m.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 35-40 years old, and around 5'11" with a shaved head and goatee. He was believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, green undershirt, black winter jacket, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-618-6068 or contact 248-674-COPS to remain anonymous.