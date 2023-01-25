Armed suspect killed by state police after allegedly firing at troopers, helicopter

DETROIT — A person is dead after firing gunshots at Michigan State Police Tuesday night.

It happened on Terry Street near Glendale Avenue, north of Fullerton Avenue.

Michigan State Police said helicopter Trooper 2 was on patrol when a laser light from below was being flashed into the cockpit. MSP positioned the helicopter to see where the laser light was coming from. They found it was coming from the upper level of a home.

The Detroit Regional Communications was then contacted. Troopers responded to the scene, parking away from the home and approaching on foot.

Trooper 2 then reported shots were being fired at it from the home below.

MSP says the suspect came out of the home, firing several rounds at them. The department is investigating whether the shots were fired at the helicopter, troopers or both. Troopers fired back at the suspect, who was then shot.

Emergency support teams on scene went up to the home and approached the suspect, who was still armed. A non-lethal weapon was then fired to see if the suspect would respond. When he didn't respond, they approached him and found that he was dead.

When searching the home for safety purposes, several weapons as well as ammunition were found.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released. Detectives are working to get search warrants on the home to investigate further.

Trooper 2 went to Willow Run Airport for an inspection and to see if it was hit by gunfire.

No one else, including law enforcement, was hurt. MSP says the community is safe.

7 Action News will provide more details about this incident as they come in.