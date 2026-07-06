Armed suspect wanted for Ohio robbery shot by Taylor police at Sheetz

TAYLOR (WXYZ) — A man who police say is wanted out of Ohio for aggravated armed robbery was hospitalized after being shot by officers in Taylor.

The shooting happened late Monday morning, at the Sheetz gas station on Eureka Road, right off of I-75.

We're told that the man was driving a U-Haul, with police saying the man was wanted in connection for a robbery near Cleveland. Police in Taylor tried to stop the U-Haul because it was allegedly used in the robbery.

Authorities say that the suspect tried to take off, backing the U-Haul into police. When officers approached the car, the man brandished multiple weapons and four police officers fired at him.

The suspect was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital. A female passenger in the car was unharmed; we're told she's being questioned at the Taylor police station.

No officers were harmed in this incident, authorities tell us. We're told that a couple of rounds went into the Sheetz, but no one was injured.

Per department policy, the Michigan State Police is taking over the investigation, as the four officers who fired shots go on administrative leave.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

