Army investigating death of female soldier on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Army Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the death of a female soldier who died Monday on Fort Hood.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, the commander of the 91st Engineer Battalion, about the soldier's death.

Her father wrote a heart wrenching post in Spanish about his daughter, "you stay with me never leave me," along with a video showing the trooper.

Army officials said to 25 News they're "actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding" Pvt. Basalduaruiz's death.

The Army provided no details about how the female soldier died other than the day on which it happened.

Mayra Guillén, the sister of murdered Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, reacted on social media to the trooper's death.

Guillén said will be speaking with Basalduaruiz's family soon, but the death brought back memories of her sister's brutal killing on Fort Hood nearly three years ago.

I’m aware of the death of Ana Basaldua in Ft Hood, TX. May she Rest In Peace. She was only 21 years old…I will be speaking to the family soon, I find it very sensitive to speak on something I’m not fully aware off yet and this is also very triggering for me… I need to gather my… https://t.co/nkdQQdwYEf pic.twitter.com/Mj7XgoYDQ0 — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) March 16, 2023

Basalduaruiz served as a combat engineer with the division for the past 15 months.

E Alejandra Ruiz Zarco Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz died Monday on Fort Hood. The Army Criminal Investigation Division are looking into her death on post.

Officials said they're providing resources to the trooper's family and those whom served with her.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time," Sullivan said. "She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”

