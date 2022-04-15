Around 2/3 of Michiganders still waiting for $400 auto insurance refund checks

(WXYZ) — Some Michiganders are still waiting for their auto insurance refund checks!

Around $3 billion is set to be redistributed to Michigan drivers who had active insurance by 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

Those who meet the criteria should receive a $400 check no later than May 9.

"It actually looked like spam almost. I almost tossed it but was then like, 'Oh,'" Michigan driver Brandon Boudreau said.

Boudreau says this $400 check may not go as far as it use to, but it still helps.

He has more than one car which means double the refund.

"Yup, I did, for both cars so it was a combined check," he said.

The refund announcement came in November of last year.

"It's a big project," Anita Fox the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial services said. "It's a lot of people that individually have to have their amounts calculated, but so far we're very pleased."

Only about a third of the money has gone out so many Michiganders are still waiting.

Officials say if your provider does not get you your check by the May 9 deadline, to contact them before contacting the state.

"If you don't get satisfaction from your insurance company you can call the department and we will make sure that all eligible drivers get their money," Fox said.

Depending on how drivers pay for insurance, they may get the refund through direct deposit or a physical check.

If any entity or person says you need to give credit card or bank info for the refund the state says to ignore them as it could be a scam.