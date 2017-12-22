Westland man accused of stabbing mother to death arraigned on charges

7:00 AM, Dec 22, 2017
10:36 AM, Dec 22, 2017
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 22-year-old Westland man accused of brutally murdering his mom was arraigned on first degree murder charges this morning. 

Investigators say Justin Jay Paul stabbed his 50-year-old mother, Jeannette Lee Paul on Wednesday.    

After the murder, police say he took off, sparking a multi-city manhunt.

At some point, he reportedly got into an altercation with Livonia police and an officer shot him. Police say he was treated at a local hospital. 

Paul has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his probable cause hearing is set for January 4 with a preliminary hearing booked for January 11. 

