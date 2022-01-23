Arrest made in connection to missing Eastpointe teen

DETRIOT, Mich (WXYZ) — An arrest has been made in connection to the missing Eastpointe teenager Zion Foster. Her cousin, Jaylin Blazier was arrested on a felony warrant today.

For more than three weeks, Ciera Milton says she lives in a constant state of “fear, anger, stress.”

Milton says she hasn’t seen or heard from her 17-year-old daughter since Jan 4th.

“It’s those midnight hours you know when everything is quiet and you remember and you realize it’s been this many days,” says Milton.

Eastpointe police,the FBI and the Detroit police department are investigating. Today, a sign of progress. Eastpointe PD arrested 21-year-old Jaylin Brazier.

“Our detectives uncovered some inconsistencies with the stories he’s giving so they were able to obtain a warrant," says Lt. Martin Campbell.

Lt. Campbell says Braizer was being questioned by the Detroit police department earlier this week. He was scheduled to be released today, but when Eastpointe PD realized his story wasn’t adding up, they booked him.

“I am glad that they see what I saw from the beginning,” says Milton.

Brazier, who is Foster’s cousin through marriage was the last person seen with Zion. Milton says she’s always felt like he knows more than what he says.

“More than a gut feeling I know because I know where she went and I know where she didn’t come back from,” says Milton.

Even though Braizer is behind bars, she fears for the worse.

“With it being so far out...I don't know how it will turn out.”

Jaylin Braizer will be arraigned on Monday at the 38th district court. 7 Action news is working to learn the charges he is facing.

