Art on the River festival returns for 3-day event in Port Huron along the St. Clair River

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family-friendly festival is returning for a 3-day event in Port Huron.

Art on the River is set to feature the work of local artists, crafters, and live bands on June 11, 12, and 13 near downtown Port Huron along the shores of the Saint Clair River.

Art workshops will be available along with live music and great food.

The festival will be held on Merchant Street and in Kiefer Park.

Here are hours and events:

Friday, June 11th

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (artists and crafters open)

8 p.m. to midnight (Dance Party with D.J., beverage tent)

Saturday, June 12th

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Arts, crafts, music, children's tent, beverage tent)

​Sunday, June 13th

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Arts, crafts, music, children's tent, ​beverage tent - adult beverages begin service at noon)

IMPORTANT CONSTRUCTION NOTE: The City of Port Huron is replacing water mains and water lines on McMorran Blvd. this summer. You cannot access the event site via McMorran. To park in the city lot to the south of the City Building, you will have to come down Grand River. There is plenty of parking on Fort Street and surrounding areas and it's a short walk to Kiefer Park. We also ask that you keep Merchant Street clear. Some food vendors will be on the street selling and we don't want anyone hurt. Thank you!!!