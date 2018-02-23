Art Van Furniture president and CEO announces retirement

(WXYZ) - Art Van Furniture President and CEO Kim Yost announced plans to retire after nine years with the company.

"I am very proud of what the company and its associates have achieved during our time together over the past nine years – growing from $350 million to over $1.3 billion in sales, from 35 stores to over 180 across 9 states, and from 1,500 associates to over 5,700," Yost said.

"Additionally, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the late Mr. Art Van Elslander, the Van Elslander family and my many associates for the opportunity to have led the company and be part of the Art Van story for the past nine years."

Yost will maintain his current role until a successor has been appointed.