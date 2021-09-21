Watch
News

Actions

Artificial Christmas trees could see double-digit price increase this year due to supply chain issue

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Amazon
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mr-Christmas-Alexa-Compatible-Tree/dp/B07WC7M2GY?tag=dwym-20">Amazon</a>
You can now buy an Alexa-compatible Christmas tree
Posted at 5:58 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 05:58:36-04

(WXYZ) — Christmas may be a few months off, but if you're planning on getting a tree this year, you might want to start saving now.

The artificial Christmas tree industry expects prices on its products to go up by double-digital percentages.

Some holiday companies say current global supply problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high shipping expenses are among the reasons why tree costs are going up.

The American Christmas Tree Association said up to $2 billion worth of artificial trees are sold every year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!