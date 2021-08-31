Arts, Beats & Eats festival-goers to receive free $10 gift cards to spend in Royal Oak shopping district

The Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority is giving away up to $140,000 in Royal Oak Retail Dollars to attendees of this year's Arts, Beats & Eats festival.

The three-day event will be held from Friday, September 3 to Monday, September 6.

Up to 5,000 visitors will receive a free $10 gift card each day. That money can be redeemed at any participating retail store in the Royal Oak Downtown Development District.

The Royal Oak Retail Dollars expire when the festival closes on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

“This is an opportunity for more individuals in metro Detroit to gain insight into the dynamic shopping experience available in Downtown Royal Oak," executive director of the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority Tim Thwing said. “It’s a win-win for festival-goers. They will enjoy everything Arts, Beats & Eats has to offer and at the same time they’ll have the opportunity to support local retail businesses.”

Participating businesses include:



Blu Jean Blues

Boutique One 11

Campus Shop

Chrome Clothing

Creative Arts Studio

Deco Doug Collectibles

Dos Manos

Elements Custom Jewelry Studio

Five15 Media, Mojo, & More

Funky 7

HiHi

La Roche

Le Don Collection

Made in the Mitten

Metals in Time

MI Nutrition

Noir Leather

Paper Trail Books

Pitaya

Profit Brand

Rail & Anchor

Saffron

Salvation Army

Supertype

The Accessories Shop

Toyology Toys

UHF Records

Write Impressions

*The list of participating businesses is subject to change, as more retailers in the Downtown Development District join the program.

Participating businesses will also have a sign in front of their storefront indicating they are accepting Royal Oak Retail Dollars.