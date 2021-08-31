Arts, Beats & Eats festival-goers to receive free $10 gift cards to spend in Royal Oak shopping district

The Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority is giving away up to $140,000 in Royal Oak Retail Dollars to attendees of this year's Arts, Beats & Eats festival.
The three-day event will be held from Friday, September 3 to Monday, September 6.
Up to 5,000 visitors will receive a free $10 gift card each day. That money can be redeemed at any participating retail store in the Royal Oak Downtown Development District.
The Royal Oak Retail Dollars expire when the festival closes on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
“This is an opportunity for more individuals in metro Detroit to gain insight into the dynamic shopping experience available in Downtown Royal Oak," executive director of the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority Tim Thwing said. “It’s a win-win for festival-goers. They will enjoy everything Arts, Beats & Eats has to offer and at the same time they’ll have the opportunity to support local retail businesses.”
Participating businesses include:
- Blu Jean Blues
- Boutique One 11
- Campus Shop
- Chrome Clothing
- Creative Arts Studio
- Deco Doug Collectibles
- Dos Manos
- Elements Custom Jewelry Studio
- Five15 Media, Mojo, & More
- Funky 7
- HiHi
- La Roche
- Le Don Collection
- Made in the Mitten
- Metals in Time
- MI Nutrition
- Noir Leather
- Paper Trail Books
- Pitaya
- Profit Brand
- Rail & Anchor
- Saffron
- Salvation Army
- Supertype
- The Accessories Shop
- Toyology Toys
- UHF Records
- Write Impressions
*The list of participating businesses is subject to change, as more retailers in the Downtown Development District join the program.
Participating businesses will also have a sign in front of their storefront indicating they are accepting Royal Oak Retail Dollars.