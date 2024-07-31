Arts, Beats & Eats unveils 2024 concert lineup; here's who's coming

(WXYZ) — Arts, Beats and Eats unveiled its concert lineup on Wednesday, a month before the event begins. The annual Labor Day weekend festival brings together food, music, art and more.

The event takes place from Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2 in Downtown Royal Oak.

Below is the lineup for the Jim Beam National Stage.

Friday, Aug. 30



4:30 p.m. - Ensemble Hanabi

5:30 p.m. - Your Generation in Concert

7:30 p.m. - Cheap Trick

9:30 p.m. Tesla

Saturday, Aug. 31



4:15 p.m. - Rob Stone

5:30 p.m. - Ryan Jay

6:15 p.m. - Runaway June

7:30 p.m. - The Cadillac Three

9:30 p.m. - Dustin Lynch

Sunday, Sept. 1



4:30 p.m. - Lyons Lane

5:45 p.m. - Rumours

7:30 p.m. - Gin Blossoms

9:30 p.m. - Chevelle

Monday, Sept. 2



3:30 p.m. - Roots Vibrations

4:30 p.m. - Thornetta Davis

6:30 p.m. - Pop 2000 Tour

7:45 p.m. - Keith Sweat

Tickets are available for purchase for $7 online ahead of time, with advance sales ending Aug. 29.

On Friday, the festival is free until 5 pm.. and goes up to $12 after 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $10 before 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.