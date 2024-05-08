Ascension health network systems disrupted after suspected cybersecurity event

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ascension health says some of its technology network systems were disrupted on Wednesday after “unusual activity” was detected.

They believe the incident was a cybersecurity event. The health care company said they responded to the issue immediately and began investigating.

Clinical operations were disrupted. Officials are looking into the extent of the incident including the duration.

It’s unclear at this time if any other systems were impacted.

Ascension said its teams started procedures that they are trained for to make sure patent care at its facilities could continue safely while ensuring the impact was as minimal as possible.

Authorities have been notified and are investigating what may have been impacted. Mandiant, a third-party expert, has been asked to assist with investigating and fixing the issue.

If any sensitive information was compromised, Ascension said people will be notified and supported. Regulatory and legal guidelines will be followed.

Ascension is recommending that business partners suspend their connections with them temporarily as a precaution. Partners will be notified when it’s OK to reconnect.

Officials are working to learn more about the incident. Ascension has more information on its website.