Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield terminating midwifery services

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield is terminating midwifery services at the end of this month.

Women often choose midwives to improve birthing outcomes and avoid surgical birth.

The bombshell decision is likely to impact more than 100 women, according to Celeste Kraft, a doula with Gentle Spirit Doulas who works closely with midwives and patients.

Midwifery services have existed at Ascension Providence for over 40 years. There are women four weeks out from their due dates who were blindsided by this decision.

The hospital is still offering obstetrical care, but there are key differences.

"I have been dreaming of this day for a really long time," Leah Hittinga said.

Hittinga had a plan to deliver baby Jack at Ascension Providence Hospital.

She's adopted and fostered children, but never had her own.

"I had actually changed from another OBGYN practice because I wanted to be able to have the midwives there to deliver and at the previous location, I wasn't able to have a midwife at the delivery," Hittinga said. "She was just able to do all the checks beforehand."

Knowing she'd have a midwife in the delivery room put her at ease. Then, she got a call from the hospital on Feb. 2 saying effective March 1, midwifery services will be gone.

Ascension already terminated midwifery services at their locations in Rochester, Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo and Ascension River District in East China Township.

"I was really shocked. It caused some contractions for me, which made my husband really nervous," Hittinga said.

Women wanting a more natural birth and less intervention often choose midwifery.

According to the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, in low-risk pregnancies, this care in labor was associated with decreased intervention, decreased cesarean and operative vaginal births.

"Midwives save lives, that is a fact," Kraft said.

Kraft doesn't have obstetric training, but she provides her clients with support and guidance through their pregnancy. Her service compliments that of a midwife.

At the top of her mind is the maternal mortality rate, which is 3 to 4 times worse for Black women.

"Over 50% of the citizens in Southfield are Black. To be eliminating something that has been proven to improve maternal and infant outcomes makes no sense," Kraft said.

In a statement, Ascension Providence said:

"Ascension Providence Hospital continues to offer obstetric services to ensure a high-quality, safe experience for expectant parents throughout their pregnancy and the birth of their child. Moms and babies will continue to have access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including maternal-fetal medicine and neonatal specialty care, a level III neonatal intensive care unit, 24/7 obstetric emergency care, and more. Deliveries are performed by our highly qualified obstetric physicians, who also specialize in low-intervention births.



Families that wish to utilize a private practice certified nurse midwife are welcome to include them in their birthing experience, provided they have the necessary privileges to provide such services at Ascension Providence Hospital. Private practice certified nurse midwives with appropriate privileges are welcome at any Ascension Michigan hospital that provides labor and delivery services."

Kraft started a petition at change.org. In it, she wrote:

"The midwifery model of care has a proven track record of improving outcomes. Just a few of the benefits include a decrease in preterm births, a decreased risk of needing a cesarean, and decreased infant mortality rates--all at a lower cost to families and insurance companies."

She says obstetrics is still associated with more intervention.

"It is a specialty that we need, but the vast majority of women do not need the specialized services of an obstetrician," Kraft said.

Hittinga felt it was too late to try and go somewhere else, so she's rolling with the punches.

"I don't know where I am going to be and what's going to happen with the birth of my son, so it takes a lot of the joy away from that and transitions it to anxiety."

Kraft is playing a rally in front of Ascension Providence on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. She's hoping for a good turnout.

