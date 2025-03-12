Ask Dr. Nandi: Colorectal cancer rates are down overall but rising in younger people

(WXYZ) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. While overall rates are dropping, colorectal cancer remains the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women. It’s also the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths overall.

It’s certainly troubling, and I see it firsthand in my practice. More young people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, which starts in the colon or the rectum.

In 2019, 1 in 5 cases were in people 54 or younger, compared to just 1 in 10 back in 1995. Advanced colorectal cancer cases have been rising by 3% per year in people under 50. Meanwhile, deaths in this group have also been increasing by about 1% each year.

So, why is this happening? Well, we don’t know for sure yet. However, according to the American Cancer Society, more than half of all colorectal cancers are attributable to lifestyle factors — things like an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, drinking too much alcohol and smoking.

Another big risk factor for colorectal cancer is family history. If a parent, sibling or child has been diagnosed, your risk jumps 2 to 4 times higher than someone without that family history. That said, experts haven’t been able to fully link genetics to the rise in younger adults.

I always tell my patients pay attention to your body. If you notice changes in your bowel habits, blood in your stool, unexplained weight loss, stomach pain or fatigue — even if you think it's just hemorrhoids — don’t ignore it. See your doctor.

And here’s why: screening saves lives. Colorectal cancer is treatable, especially when caught early. A colonoscopy is the gold standard for testing, but there are also stool tests that can help with early detection.

As for when to get screened, guidelines now recommend starting at age 45. But if you’re in your 20s, 30s or early 40s and have unusual symptoms, don’t wait — get checked. Many cases and deaths can be prevented with regular screening, follow-up care and effective treatment.

You can also lower your risk by eating a high-fiber diet, avoiding red and processed meats, staying active, watching your weight, limiting alcohol and not smoking.

Colorectal cancer risk does increase with age, but it can affect younger adults, too. So don’t wait — get screened.

