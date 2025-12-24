Ask Dr. Nandi: Eating well during the holidays without missing the joy

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the holidays often bring more than just celebration. They also bring overeating, weight gain, and digestive issues for many people. From office parties to family dinners, it can feel hard to stay healthy this time of year.

he holidays are meant to be enjoyed, but they don’t have to come at the cost of your health. Many people gain weight during this season, not because of one big meal, but because of small habits that add up over several weeks.

So how can you enjoy holiday food and still feel good?

First, don’t skip meals to “save up” for a big dinner. That often backfires and leads to overeating. Eating regular meals helps keep blood sugar steady and portion sizes reasonable.

Second, slow down. It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to register fullness. Eating more slowly and putting your fork down between bites can make a big difference.

Third, be selective. You don’t need to eat everything on the table. Choose the foods you truly enjoy and skip the ones you don’t care about. That’s not deprivation. That’s being intentional.

Another key tip is portion awareness. You can enjoy holiday favorites, just in smaller amounts. One slice of pie tastes just as good as two.

And don’t forget about balance. Fill part of your plate with vegetables, lean protein, and whole foods before reaching for heavier dishes. This helps you feel satisfied without overdoing it.

Many of us are surrounded by food at parties and gatherings. What’s the best way to stay on track without feeling like we’re missing out?

That’s a great question. The goal isn’t perfection. It’s consistency.

Start by being mindful of liquid calories. Alcohol, sweetened drinks, and specialty coffees can add a lot of calories without making you feel full. Alternating with water can help.

Also, manage stress and sleep. When we’re tired or stressed, we’re more likely to overeat. Even short walks, deep breathing, or getting enough rest can reduce cravings.

And remember, the holidays are about connection. Focus on conversation, laughter, and being present, not just the food.

You can enjoy the holidays, honor traditions, and still protect your health. Small choices, repeated often, make the biggest difference.

Happy holidays, everyone, and stay healthy!