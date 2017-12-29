Ask Dr. Nandi: Eating your veggies may help prevent dementia

(WXYZ) - Need a reason to grab another serving of leafy greens? Here’s a new one: scientist believe that eating several servings of leafy green veggies a day may slow cognitive decline. And not just a little bit. In fact, consuming the nutrients naturally found in green vegetables like kale and spinach might help your brain to perform like it’s a full 11 years younger.

It was a pretty simple study. Researchers from two major universities looked at 1,000 people, and asked them to report on all of their daily meals. The people in the study also underwent yearly testing of memory and cognitive function. The researchers found that those who reported eating one to two daily servings of green leafy vegetables had slower rates of cognitive decline than the people who ate fewer servings.

Sure. It’s crucial to incorporate some sort of green veggie into your meals on a regular basis. Here are my prescriptions.

Partha’s Rx

Have a side salad with your meal instead of fries or pasta. Your brain will thank you for it. Try using lettuce leaves as bread or wraps. Make it exciting. Experiment with different low-calorie condiments to your salads. Remember, you don’t have to consume a ton of greens to see these benefits. 1.3 servings a day is all it takes.

Leafy greens are packed with nutrients like folate, lutein and nitrate. All of these are associated with slower cognitive decline. They are also known to lower stress and inflammation levels in the body. While it is possible to get some of these nutrients from supplements, eating green veggies is the most efficient and easiest way to get them into your body.