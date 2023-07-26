Ask Dr. Nandi: Heat waves may not seem scary, but they can be very dangerous

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Heat waves are becoming an insidious danger. That is because many people do not see them as dangerous.

Yet extreme heat has become the deadliest weather-related event in our country, surpassing the combined death toll of tornadoes and hurricanes.

Now, according to federal agencies, 700 Americans lose their lives each year due to extreme heat. However, some studies suggest this number could be closer to 1,300 deaths annually.

So, what makes extreme heat more deadly? Well, a key factor is a lack of awareness. Heat waves are not visually destructive like a tornado or hurricanes. So, people underestimate the danger because high temperatures don’t usually cause immediate harm. But what can happen is the effects of severe heat can sneak up slowly and affect a person over time.

Extreme heat leads to cellular dysfunction, which stops cells in our body from functioning correctly. This can interfere with sweating, which is how people’s bodies cool down. Unfortunately, some people don’t recognize they’re becoming severely ill and delay getting help.

How extreme heat affects a person can depend on a few things. For instance, older folks aged 65 and up are at a higher risk of experiencing heat-related illnesses due to the body's reduced ability to regulate temperature as it ages.

Also, when it comes to health, if you have chronic diseases, high temperatures tend to worsen these conditions. So, people may think the symptoms they are experiencing are related to their chronic disease when it is heat-related symptoms.

Lastly, where you live is a factor. That is because of the phenomenon known as "heat islands.” These are urbanized areas where temperatures become higher due to the presence of heat-absorbing structures like buildings and roads. These structures absorb and re-emit the sun's heat, which can make daytime temperatures up to 7 degrees higher than other areas.

The bottom line is that extreme heat can affect anyone. And to help you avoid it, here are some recommendations:



Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Protect your skin by wearing and reapplying sunscreen regularly.

Plan your tasks for earlier or later in the day to avoid the peak midday heat.

Wear a brimmed hat and loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing for added comfort.

Seek shelter in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible to escape the heat.

Remember to take frequent breaks to cool off and avoid overheating.

Be very mindful and stay indoors in cool areas when the temperature soars.